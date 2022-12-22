Watch CBS News

Some make best of winter storm in Hyde Park

By 5 p.m., the snow had lightened up in Hyde Park, but a biting wind was cutting right through – and layers were no match for it. But one woman called it all a winter wonderland. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
