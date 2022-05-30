Solemn ceremonies, festive parades return this Memorial Day to honor those who made ultimate sacrifice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Memorial Day marked a return to tradition for many people, after two years of pandemic disruptions.

From the suburbs to the city center, people attended parades and other ceremonies to pay respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, there were drumrolls and patriotism as the crowds gathered to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Gov. JB Pritzker kicked off the day with a ceremony in Mount Prospect.

"To every one of you here who served in uniform, and to the family members who made that service possible -- on behalf of the people of Illinois, thank you," Pritzker said.

Over in Grant Park, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined veterans and Gold Star families. She brought up the War in Ukraine, saying it should bring perspective to Americans on this Memorial Day.

"We should cherish our freedom all the more -- today and every day and afterward," Lightfoot said. "The stories of these Americans' experiences should inspire all of us to be in service of our families, our neighbors, and our communities."

After a pandemic pause, parades are back this year too – from Naperville to Lakeview, where a 60-year tradition of marching in the streets lives on.

"We love this," said Rebecca Limestall. "Favorite event of the year."

The WOOGMS Parade – that acronym stands for Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society – is an event Rebecca and Will Limestall say their kids have grown to love too. The event's famous motto is "Everybody Marches, Nobody Watches."

"That's the coolest part," said Will Limestall. "You just show up and walk. You don't really need to do a whole lot."

It was a tradition Limestall says he accidentally became a part of years ago.

"My first time living in the neighborhood, I just happen to be walking down the street and there's a parade going on," he said. "I'm like, wow, this is cool!'"

Communities came together to honor our veterans in unity.

"Absolutely great to be back," said Will Limestall.

After two years of canceled events and parades, many people are happy about the ability to pay their respects on a day like this in person.