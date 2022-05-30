Memorial Day parade returns to Mount Prospect after two-year pandemic hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People across the country are commemorating Memorial Day, with some attending holiday parades for the first time since 2019, before the pandemic.

In northwest suburban Mount Prospect, after it was cancelled the last two years, the Memorial Day veterans' parade is back, all smiles under the sunny clear skies for what has become an area tradition.

Some veterans marched in the parade while holding flags, with others driving by in style.

They had a marching band, a Medal of Honor recipient in Vietnam veteran Allen Lynch, and an appearance by Gov. JB Pritzker, who gave his own thanks to families and loved ones of fallen service members.

We spoke to some of those who drove near and far to watch the parade.

One woman said she drove 45 minutes from Crystal Lake to be there. Despite the smiles, she shared the solemn reminder of what the day means to begin with.

"Service families go through a lot. We know a couple of service families, and they go through a lot of not having their loved ones with them, because they might go away for a certain amount of time. My husband did. And that's hard on the family to try and still stay as a family while your loved one is somewhere far away," Cat Jensen said.

Organizers say the parade has been going on for roughly 30 years.