Soldier Field loses $100,000 worth of equipment in theft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems that the hits just keep coming for the Bears – though in this case, it doesn't have anything to do with their performance on the field or any other recent controversies.

On Wednesday night, somebody broke into Soldier Field.

The thief stole ride-along lawnmowers and John Deere Gators, which belonged to a contractor.

The cost of the damage and the equipment was $100,000.

This comes as the Bears are now 0-2 on the field. They take on the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Also this week, Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned.