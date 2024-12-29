Soggy, Foggy, and Windy in Chicago for last Sunday of the year

CHICAGO (CBS)—The morning rain is picking up, and fog has developed. Travelers are advised to watch out for poor visibility and ponding on area roads.

Expect periods of rain during the day with strong wind gusts. 25 to 35 mph wind gusts are possible through at least the first half of the day. Rainfall accumulations are still on track to be about 1.0 to 1.5 inches east of I-55.

There will be less rainfall for areas west. Temperatures will fall slightly today, remaining in the 40s this afternoon. The rain will taper off by the late evening, with the winds easing up. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, with Monday's temperatures warming up into the middle 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies for Monday, with another system moving in on New Year's Eve. Right now, Tuesday's storm system looks to be mainly rain, with a few wet snowflakes mixing in. Drier air returns by the late evening hours. As we ring in 2025, colder temperatures also return with highs below freezing.

Forecast at a glance

Today: There will be periods of rain, and it will be foggy. The temperature will be steady at around 44 this afternoon, and wind gusts will reach up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Rain ends. Low of 34, fog and clouds.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 44.

