Chicago's first 'social equity' cannabis manufacturer opens as industry diversity lags

CHICAGO (CBS) – When marijuana was legalized more than three years ago in Illinois, state leaders sold it as a chance to repair the harm done to communities of color hit hardest by the War on Drugs.

On Friday, a cannabis company became the first social equity manufacturer in the city to open its doors, but they acknowledge more work still needs to be done to level the playing field. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar had the story.

Before your favorite flavored weed gummy makes it to the dispensary shelf, they are made in a facility like the one owned by Baked Buds. The company just cut the ribbon for the facility on the Near West Side.

"We are in the room where the magic of Bakes Buds happens," said Erika Andre, the general manager.

On the inside, their Canna Werks gummies are made.

"They are the first and only in the City of Chicago," said Victoria Williams, a sales manager at Bakes Buds.

The company is the first social equity cannabis manufacturer in Chicago. Their gummies will be sold at dispensaries across the area.

"It's a really big deal," Williams said. "We went through an extraneous licensing process and it took a long time to actually get those licenses."

Court delays, capital concerns and a whole lot of government red tape delayed the opening for more than two years. Williams said other social equity applicants aren't as fortunate.

"The reality of it for me, unfortunately, is that a lot of people won't open their doors due to funding issues, due to access issues," Williams said.

As for the state's efforts toward equity, the $1.5 billion industry still has a long way to go. Black and Latino-majority owned dispensaries made up just 1% of dispensaries in Illinois, while 88% are majority white-owned, according to 2022 data.

Despite the roadblocks and challenges to get here, Williams is still hopeful that Illinois' cannabis industry will be accessible for everyone.

"We were the test dummies," she said. "Now things are going to start going right."