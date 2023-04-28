Chicago's first 'social equity' cannabis manufacturer opens as industry diversity efforts lag When marijuana was legalized more than three years ago in Illinois, state leaders sold it as a chance to repair the harm done to communities of color hit hardest by the War on Drugs. On Friday, a cannabis company became the first social equity manufacturer in the city to open its doors, but they acknowledge more work still needs to be done to level the playing field. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar had the story.