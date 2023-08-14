Meet Sobek! The Field Museum's new Spinosaurus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been two weeks since the call went out to name the new spinosaurus.

The dino is housed at the Field Museum. More than 31,000 votes were cast in the naming contest.

The name of the spinosaurus is Sobek!

It received 44% of the vote. The close second was Sandy.

Sobek is the name of an ancient Egyptian god with the head of a crocodile.