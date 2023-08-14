Watch CBS News
Local News

Meet Sobek! The Field Museum's new Spinosaurus

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Meet Sobek! The Field Museum's new Spinosaurus
Meet Sobek! The Field Museum's new Spinosaurus 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been two weeks since the call went out to name the new spinosaurus.

The dino is housed at the Field Museum. More than 31,000 votes were cast in the naming contest.

The name of the spinosaurus is Sobek!

  It received 44% of the vote. The close second was Sandy.

  Sobek is the name of an ancient Egyptian god with the head of a crocodile.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 5:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.