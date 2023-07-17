You can help name the Field Museum's new spinosaurus
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Field Museum wants to name a replica of a 46-foot long spinosaurus, the world's largest predatory dinosaur.
And you can help name it.
Workers at the museum installed the replica last month.
There are three options:
- "Sabah" is Arabic for "swimmer." Spinosaurus had a paddle-like tail to help it navigate the rivers of North America.
- "Sobek" is an Egyptian crocodile-headed god. The Spinosaurus had crocodile-like jaws.
- "Sandy" is the final choice because Spinosaurus was found in sandy desert dunes.
To vote on one of the three names, head to the Field Museum's website.
