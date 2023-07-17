Watch CBS News
Local News

You can help name the Field Museum's new spinosaurus

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

You can help name the Field Museum's new spinosaurus
You can help name the Field Museum's new spinosaurus 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Field Museum wants to name a replica of a 46-foot long spinosaurus, the world's largest predatory dinosaur.

And you can help name it.

Workers at the museum installed the replica last month.

There are three options:

  • "Sabah" is Arabic for "swimmer." Spinosaurus had a paddle-like tail to help it navigate the rivers of North America.
  • "Sobek" is an Egyptian crocodile-headed god. The Spinosaurus had crocodile-like jaws.
  • "Sandy" is the final choice because Spinosaurus was found in sandy desert dunes.

To vote on one of the three names, head to the Field Museum's website.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.