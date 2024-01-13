How many inches of snow in Chicago? Snow totals through Saturday morning

Winter Weather, Wind Chill Advisories issued; here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The snow has stopped falling across most of the Chicago area after the second winter storm of the year, and while much of that already has been washed away by midday rains on Friday, the city got nearly 5 inches, while some far-reaching suburbs as much as 13 inches.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until noon for most of the Chicago area, as strong winds could create blowing snow and dangerous driving conditions, and a few flurries are possible later in the day.

Chicagoland now needs to start preparing for bitterly cold temperatures which will move in overnight into Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Sunday starting at Midnight until Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the entire Chicago area.

Saturday opens up in the 20s before falling into the teens by afternoon. A few more snow showers are expected by the evening. The additional snowfall today is an inch to an inch and a half.

Dangerous cold moves in Sunday night through Wednesday morning. Wind chill values of -20 to -30 each morning - with only some improvement during the daylight hours. Temperatures briefly recover by Wednesday and Thursday as highs reach the teens. Another arctic chill settles in by the weekend. Chicago likely won't get above freezing until late January.

Meantime, here are the snow totals from Friday's winter storm, reported to the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. on Saturday:

Location Amount Time/Date Provider





...Illinois...





...Boone County...

Timberlane 1 SW 13.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Capron 11.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Cook County...

Palatine 1 NNE 9.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Hoffman Estates 8.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Elk Grove Village 1 ESE 6.9 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Ohare Airport 6.7 in 0600 AM 01/13 Official NWS Obs

Elk Grove Village 2 WSW 6.5 in 0720 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Mount Prospect 0.2 NNE 6.5 in 0730 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Homewood 5.9 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

3.0 SW Midway Airport 5.8 in 0600 AM 01/13 CO-OP Observer

Midway 3 SW 5.8 in 0600 AM 01/13 COOP

Oak Forest 1 NNW 5.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Midway 3 SW COOP 5.4 in 1158 PM 01/12 COOP

Franklin Park 0.5 SSE 5.3 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Harwood Heights 5.2 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

La Grange Park 1 SSW 5.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Palos Park 2 WSW 4.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Oak Lawn 2 WNW 4.2 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Bridgeview 1 WNW 4.0 in 0730 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Evanston 1 E 3.5 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Chicago - West Ridge 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Forest Park 1 ENE 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...De Kalb County...

Malta 3 ESE 9.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

DeKalb 9.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...DuPage County...

West Chicago 4 SE 8.8 in 0712 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Glen Ellyn 1 W 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Elmhurst 1 SE 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Aurora 4 ESE 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Clarendon Hills 1 NW 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Aurora 4 ESE 6.5 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Darien 2 SE 6.4 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Villa Park 6.1 in 0720 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Bolingbrook 3 NE 5.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Clarendon Hills 5.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 UCOOP

Downers Grove 1.8 SSE 5.2 in 0730 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Grundy County...

Carbon Hill 3 N 6.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Coal City 4 NNW 6.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 UCOOP

Carbon Hill 3 NNW 5.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Morris 1 NW 4.8 in 0800 AM 01/13 COOP

2 SE Mazon 4.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Iroquois County...

Ashkum 6 E 2.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Kane County...

Hampshire 0.5 SE 11.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Elgin 3 W 10.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Campton Hills 3 NNE 9.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Geneva 2 WNW 8.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Geneva 1 SSW 8.1 in 0730 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Batavia 1 NW 8.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Aurora 8.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP

North Aurora 1 ENE 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Geneva 7.0 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Aurora 2 W 6.9 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Batavia 6.7 in 0600 AM 01/13 UCOOP





...Kankakee County...

Bourbonnais 7.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP

Kankakee 1.4 WSW 5.8 in 0600 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

St. Anne 4.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP





...Kendall County...

Plainfield 4 SW 7.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Oswego 0.3 E 5.5 in 0630 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Boulder Hill 1 NNE 5.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...La Salle County...

La Salle 13.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Ottawa - Buffalo Rock SP 9.0 in 0745 AM 01/13 COOP





...Lake County...

Long Lake 12.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Lake Villa 10.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 Broadcast Media

Forest Lake 1 SSW 9.2 in 0700 AM 01/13 UCOOP

Mundelein 4 WSW 8.4 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP

Mundelein 1.6 WNW 7.8 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Buffalo Grove 2 N 7.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Grandwood Park 1 SE 7.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Mundelein 1 NNE 6.3 in 0830 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Riverwoods 1 NE 5.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Lee County...

Amboy 1 WSW 9.0 in 0820 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Ashton 6.9 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Livingston County...

Dwight 5.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP

Chatsworth 1.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP





...McHenry County...

Bull Valley 2 WNW 13.6 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Harvard 4.4 NNE 13.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Trout Valley 11.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Hebron 2 WSW 10.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 UCOOP

Woodstock 4 SW 9.5 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Marengo 8.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

1 SSE Lake in the Hills 8.1 in 0630 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Will County...

Monee 5 SE 8.0 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Peotone 7.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP

Plainfield 2 SSE 6.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

1 NW Rockdale 6.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

NWS Chicago-Romeoville 5.7 in 0600 AM 01/13 Official NWS Obs

Mokena 2 WSW 5.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Winnebago County...

4 NNW Rockford 9.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Rockford 3 WSW 8.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Rockford Airport 7.3 in 0600 AM 01/13 Official NWS Obs





...Indiana...





...Benton County...

Earl Park 5.0 NW 2.0 in 0400 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Jasper County...

Rensselaer 2 SW 1.7 in 0730 AM 01/13 COOP

Remington 1.5 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Collegeville 1.2 in 0600 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Lake County...

Crown Point 4.2 in 0730 AM 01/13 COOP

St. John 3 SSE 3.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Gary 5 ENE 1.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS





...Newton County...

Morocco 3.0 in 0600 AM 01/13 COOP





...Porter County...

Boone Grove 4 NNE 3.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Chesterton 4 ESE 3.2 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Lakes of the Four Seasons 3.0 in 0830 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Porter 2.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Valparaiso 1 N 2.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Ogden Dunes 2.2 in 0600 AM 01/13 COCORAHS

Chesterton 2 E 2.1 in 0630 AM 01/13 COCORAHS