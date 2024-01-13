How many inches of snow in Chicago? Snow totals through Saturday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The snow has stopped falling across most of the Chicago area after the second winter storm of the year, and while much of that already has been washed away by midday rains on Friday, the city got nearly 5 inches, while some far-reaching suburbs as much as 13 inches.
A winter weather advisory is still in effect until noon for most of the Chicago area, as strong winds could create blowing snow and dangerous driving conditions, and a few flurries are possible later in the day.
Chicagoland now needs to start preparing for bitterly cold temperatures which will move in overnight into Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Sunday starting at Midnight until Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the entire Chicago area.
Saturday opens up in the 20s before falling into the teens by afternoon. A few more snow showers are expected by the evening. The additional snowfall today is an inch to an inch and a half.
Dangerous cold moves in Sunday night through Wednesday morning. Wind chill values of -20 to -30 each morning - with only some improvement during the daylight hours. Temperatures briefly recover by Wednesday and Thursday as highs reach the teens. Another arctic chill settles in by the weekend. Chicago likely won't get above freezing until late January.
Meantime, here are the snow totals from Friday's winter storm, reported to the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. on Saturday:
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
...Illinois...
...Boone County...
Timberlane 1 SW 13.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Capron 11.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Cook County...
Palatine 1 NNE 9.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Hoffman Estates 8.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Elk Grove Village 1 ESE 6.9 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Ohare Airport 6.7 in 0600 AM 01/13 Official NWS Obs
Elk Grove Village 2 WSW 6.5 in 0720 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Mount Prospect 0.2 NNE 6.5 in 0730 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Homewood 5.9 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
3.0 SW Midway Airport 5.8 in 0600 AM 01/13 CO-OP Observer
Midway 3 SW 5.8 in 0600 AM 01/13 COOP
Oak Forest 1 NNW 5.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Midway 3 SW COOP 5.4 in 1158 PM 01/12 COOP
Franklin Park 0.5 SSE 5.3 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Harwood Heights 5.2 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
La Grange Park 1 SSW 5.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Palos Park 2 WSW 4.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Oak Lawn 2 WNW 4.2 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Bridgeview 1 WNW 4.0 in 0730 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Evanston 1 E 3.5 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Chicago - West Ridge 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Forest Park 1 ENE 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...De Kalb County...
Malta 3 ESE 9.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
DeKalb 9.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...DuPage County...
West Chicago 4 SE 8.8 in 0712 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Glen Ellyn 1 W 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Elmhurst 1 SE 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Aurora 4 ESE 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Clarendon Hills 1 NW 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Aurora 4 ESE 6.5 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Darien 2 SE 6.4 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Villa Park 6.1 in 0720 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Bolingbrook 3 NE 5.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Clarendon Hills 5.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 UCOOP
Downers Grove 1.8 SSE 5.2 in 0730 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Grundy County...
Carbon Hill 3 N 6.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Coal City 4 NNW 6.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 UCOOP
Carbon Hill 3 NNW 5.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Morris 1 NW 4.8 in 0800 AM 01/13 COOP
2 SE Mazon 4.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Iroquois County...
Ashkum 6 E 2.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Kane County...
Hampshire 0.5 SE 11.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Elgin 3 W 10.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Campton Hills 3 NNE 9.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Geneva 2 WNW 8.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Geneva 1 SSW 8.1 in 0730 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Batavia 1 NW 8.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Aurora 8.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP
North Aurora 1 ENE 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Geneva 7.0 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Aurora 2 W 6.9 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Batavia 6.7 in 0600 AM 01/13 UCOOP
...Kankakee County...
Bourbonnais 7.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP
Kankakee 1.4 WSW 5.8 in 0600 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
St. Anne 4.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP
...Kendall County...
Plainfield 4 SW 7.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Oswego 0.3 E 5.5 in 0630 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Boulder Hill 1 NNE 5.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...La Salle County...
La Salle 13.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Ottawa - Buffalo Rock SP 9.0 in 0745 AM 01/13 COOP
...Lake County...
Long Lake 12.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Lake Villa 10.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 Broadcast Media
Forest Lake 1 SSW 9.2 in 0700 AM 01/13 UCOOP
Mundelein 4 WSW 8.4 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP
Mundelein 1.6 WNW 7.8 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Buffalo Grove 2 N 7.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Grandwood Park 1 SE 7.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Mundelein 1 NNE 6.3 in 0830 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Riverwoods 1 NE 5.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Lee County...
Amboy 1 WSW 9.0 in 0820 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Ashton 6.9 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Livingston County...
Dwight 5.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP
Chatsworth 1.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP
...McHenry County...
Bull Valley 2 WNW 13.6 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Harvard 4.4 NNE 13.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Trout Valley 11.0 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Hebron 2 WSW 10.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 UCOOP
Woodstock 4 SW 9.5 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Marengo 8.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
1 SSE Lake in the Hills 8.1 in 0630 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Will County...
Monee 5 SE 8.0 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Peotone 7.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COOP
Plainfield 2 SSE 6.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
1 NW Rockdale 6.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
NWS Chicago-Romeoville 5.7 in 0600 AM 01/13 Official NWS Obs
Mokena 2 WSW 5.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Winnebago County...
4 NNW Rockford 9.1 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Rockford 3 WSW 8.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Rockford Airport 7.3 in 0600 AM 01/13 Official NWS Obs
...Indiana...
...Benton County...
Earl Park 5.0 NW 2.0 in 0400 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Jasper County...
Rensselaer 2 SW 1.7 in 0730 AM 01/13 COOP
Remington 1.5 in 0800 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Collegeville 1.2 in 0600 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Lake County...
Crown Point 4.2 in 0730 AM 01/13 COOP
St. John 3 SSE 3.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Gary 5 ENE 1.5 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
...Newton County...
Morocco 3.0 in 0600 AM 01/13 COOP
...Porter County...
Boone Grove 4 NNE 3.3 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Chesterton 4 ESE 3.2 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Lakes of the Four Seasons 3.0 in 0830 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Porter 2.7 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Valparaiso 1 N 2.6 in 0700 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Ogden Dunes 2.2 in 0600 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
Chesterton 2 E 2.1 in 0630 AM 01/13 COCORAHS
