Watch CBS News
Weather

How much snow in Chicago area? Snow totals from today's winter storm

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Heavy lake effect snow slamming parts of Northwest Indiana
Heavy lake effect snow slamming parts of Northwest Indiana 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the city and suburbs got only an inch or two of snow from the latest winter storm Thursday into Friday, a band of very heavy lake effect snow has dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of LaPorte County, Indiana.

A winter storm warning is in effect for LaPorte County and Porter County until 6 a.m. Saturday, with whiteout conditions possible at times. The National Weather Service warned people in LaPorte County should consider postponing any non-essential travel, as snow rates of 2 inches or more per hour, with 40 mph wind gusts, will create "dangerous to impossible travel conditions."

In neighboring Porter County, a winter storm warning is in effect until noon Friday.

Here are the snow totals for the winter storm, reported to the National Weather Service as of 1:15 p.m. on Friday:

12:01 pm CST - 1/19/20241 NNE Pinola, IN27
01:07 pm CST - 1/19/20242 S Waterford, IN25
01:20 pm CST - 1/19/2024Waterford, IN24.5
12:05 pm CST - 1/19/20243 SW Springville, IN24
12:17 pm CST - 1/19/20241 ENE Pinola, IN22
12:42 pm CST - 1/19/20241 S La Porte, IN19
08:50 am CST - 1/19/2024La Porte, IN18
08:00 am CST - 1/19/2024Michigan City, IN16
11:30 am CST - 1/19/20241 SW La Porte, IN14.5
07:50 am CST - 1/19/2024Union Mills, IN12.5
08:30 am CST - 1/19/2024Westville, IN12.4
01:01 pm CST - 1/19/2024Chesterton, IN6
06:22 am CST - 1/19/2024Lake Villa, IL2
08:10 am CST - 1/19/2024Peotone, IL1.8
08:08 am CST - 1/19/20243 SSE Naperville, IL1.7
06:06 am CST - 1/19/20243.0 SW Midway Airport, IL1.6
12:00 pm CST - 1/19/2024Ohare Airport, IL1.6
06:51 am CST - 1/19/2024Oswego, IL1.6
06:15 am CST - 1/19/2024Homer Glen, IL1.6
11:15 am CST - 1/19/20243 SSE Naperville, IL1.5
07:46 am CST - 1/19/2024Libertyville, IL1.5
06:25 am CST - 1/19/2024La Grange Park, IL1.5
07:32 am CST - 1/19/20241 N Douglas - Chicago, IL1.5
06:51 am CST - 1/19/2024Sugar Grove, IL1.5
07:30 am CST - 1/19/20242 S Downers Grove, IL1.3
06:00 am CST - 1/19/2024NWS Chicago-Romeoville, IL1.2
06:30 am CST - 1/19/2024Maple Park, IL1
06:37 am CST - 1/19/2024Elgin, IL1
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 10:06 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.