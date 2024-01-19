How much snow in Chicago area? Snow totals from today's winter storm
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the city and suburbs got only an inch or two of snow from the latest winter storm Thursday into Friday, a band of very heavy lake effect snow has dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of LaPorte County, Indiana.
A winter storm warning is in effect for LaPorte County and Porter County until 6 a.m. Saturday, with whiteout conditions possible at times. The National Weather Service warned people in LaPorte County should consider postponing any non-essential travel, as snow rates of 2 inches or more per hour, with 40 mph wind gusts, will create "dangerous to impossible travel conditions."
In neighboring Porter County, a winter storm warning is in effect until noon Friday.
Here are the snow totals for the winter storm, reported to the National Weather Service as of 1:15 p.m. on Friday:
|12:01 pm CST - 1/19/2024
|1 NNE Pinola, IN
|27
|01:07 pm CST - 1/19/2024
|2 S Waterford, IN
|25
|01:20 pm CST - 1/19/2024
|Waterford, IN
|24.5
|12:05 pm CST - 1/19/2024
|3 SW Springville, IN
|24
|12:17 pm CST - 1/19/2024
|1 ENE Pinola, IN
|22
|12:42 pm CST - 1/19/2024
|1 S La Porte, IN
|19
|08:50 am CST - 1/19/2024
|La Porte, IN
|18
|08:00 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Michigan City, IN
|16
|11:30 am CST - 1/19/2024
|1 SW La Porte, IN
|14.5
|07:50 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Union Mills, IN
|12.5
|08:30 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Westville, IN
|12.4
|01:01 pm CST - 1/19/2024
|Chesterton, IN
|6
|06:22 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Lake Villa, IL
|2
|08:10 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Peotone, IL
|1.8
|08:08 am CST - 1/19/2024
|3 SSE Naperville, IL
|1.7
|06:06 am CST - 1/19/2024
|3.0 SW Midway Airport, IL
|1.6
|12:00 pm CST - 1/19/2024
|Ohare Airport, IL
|1.6
|06:51 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Oswego, IL
|1.6
|06:15 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Homer Glen, IL
|1.6
|11:15 am CST - 1/19/2024
|3 SSE Naperville, IL
|1.5
|07:46 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Libertyville, IL
|1.5
|06:25 am CST - 1/19/2024
|La Grange Park, IL
|1.5
|07:32 am CST - 1/19/2024
|1 N Douglas - Chicago, IL
|1.5
|06:51 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Sugar Grove, IL
|1.5
|07:30 am CST - 1/19/2024
|2 S Downers Grove, IL
|1.3
|06:00 am CST - 1/19/2024
|NWS Chicago-Romeoville, IL
|1.2
|06:30 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Maple Park, IL
|1
|06:37 am CST - 1/19/2024
|Elgin, IL
|1
for more features.