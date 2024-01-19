How much snow in Chicago area? Snow totals from today's winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the city and suburbs got only an inch or two of snow from the latest winter storm Thursday into Friday, a band of very heavy lake effect snow has dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of LaPorte County, Indiana.

A winter storm warning is in effect for LaPorte County and Porter County until 6 a.m. Saturday, with whiteout conditions possible at times. The National Weather Service warned people in LaPorte County should consider postponing any non-essential travel, as snow rates of 2 inches or more per hour, with 40 mph wind gusts, will create "dangerous to impossible travel conditions."

In neighboring Porter County, a winter storm warning is in effect until noon Friday.

Here are the snow totals for the winter storm, reported to the National Weather Service as of 1:15 p.m. on Friday:

12:01 pm CST - 1/19/2024 1 NNE Pinola, IN 27 01:07 pm CST - 1/19/2024 2 S Waterford, IN 25 01:20 pm CST - 1/19/2024 Waterford, IN 24.5 12:05 pm CST - 1/19/2024 3 SW Springville, IN 24 12:17 pm CST - 1/19/2024 1 ENE Pinola, IN 22 12:42 pm CST - 1/19/2024 1 S La Porte, IN 19 08:50 am CST - 1/19/2024 La Porte, IN 18 08:00 am CST - 1/19/2024 Michigan City, IN 16 11:30 am CST - 1/19/2024 1 SW La Porte, IN 14.5 07:50 am CST - 1/19/2024 Union Mills, IN 12.5 08:30 am CST - 1/19/2024 Westville, IN 12.4 01:01 pm CST - 1/19/2024 Chesterton, IN 6 06:22 am CST - 1/19/2024 Lake Villa, IL 2 08:10 am CST - 1/19/2024 Peotone, IL 1.8 08:08 am CST - 1/19/2024 3 SSE Naperville, IL 1.7 06:06 am CST - 1/19/2024 3.0 SW Midway Airport, IL 1.6 12:00 pm CST - 1/19/2024 Ohare Airport, IL 1.6 06:51 am CST - 1/19/2024 Oswego, IL 1.6 06:15 am CST - 1/19/2024 Homer Glen, IL 1.6 11:15 am CST - 1/19/2024 3 SSE Naperville, IL 1.5 07:46 am CST - 1/19/2024 Libertyville, IL 1.5 06:25 am CST - 1/19/2024 La Grange Park, IL 1.5 07:32 am CST - 1/19/2024 1 N Douglas - Chicago, IL 1.5 06:51 am CST - 1/19/2024 Sugar Grove, IL 1.5 07:30 am CST - 1/19/2024 2 S Downers Grove, IL 1.3 06:00 am CST - 1/19/2024 NWS Chicago-Romeoville, IL 1.2 06:30 am CST - 1/19/2024 Maple Park, IL 1 06:37 am CST - 1/19/2024 Elgin, IL 1