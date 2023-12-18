Watch CBS News
Blinding snow blamed for massive pileup on I-94 in southwest Michigan

By Chris Selfridge

CBS Chicago

MATTAWAN, Mich. (CBS) -- A massive pileup resulted in a mess on Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened was first reported just after 10 a.m. Chicago time on I-94 near Mattawan, Michigan – about 15 miles west of Kalamazoo, and a few hours from Chicago.

The pileup was caused by blinding snow, and left cars and trucks destroyed.

It was not immediately learned how many people were injured, or if anyone died in the crash.

CBS affiliate WWMT-TV, Kalamazoo, reported the eastbound I-94 had reopened by the late afternoon – after being closed between mile markers 66 and 72.

