Thieves target, rob smoke shop on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for two people who robbed a smoke shop on the city's Near West Side Tuesday night.

It happened at the Smokes N Clouds shop around 8:40 p.m., in the 1000 block of West Madison Street.

Officers responded to the store and spoke with a clerk who told them that two unidentified males entered and approached the counter. One of the offenders, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the register.

The clerk complied and the offenders fled the scene in a silver sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.