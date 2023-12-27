Thieves target, rob smoke shop on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for two people who robbed a smoke shop on the city's Near West Side Tuesday night.
It happened at the Smokes N Clouds shop around 8:40 p.m., in the 1000 block of West Madison Street.
Officers responded to the store and spoke with a clerk who told them that two unidentified males entered and approached the counter. One of the offenders, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the register.
The clerk complied and the offenders fled the scene in a silver sedan.
No injuries were reported.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.