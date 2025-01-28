Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman suffers smoke inhalation in apartment building fire on Chicago's Near North Side

By Adam Harrington, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

Woman, 67, in critical condition after Near North Side Chicago fire
Woman, 67, in critical condition after Near North Side Chicago fire 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 67-year-old woman was in critical condition late Tuesday after an apartment building fire the night before on the city's Near North Side.

The fire broke out in a building in the 100 block of West Oak Street, off Clark Street. Firefighters and police were called to the scene at 8:26 p.m. Monday, according to police.

CBS News Chicago was told the woman was helped out of the building by a witness, and she was then rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators on Tuesday were trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.