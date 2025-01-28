Woman suffers smoke inhalation in apartment building fire on Chicago's Near North Side

Woman, 67, in critical condition after Near North Side Chicago fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 67-year-old woman was in critical condition late Tuesday after an apartment building fire the night before on the city's Near North Side.

The fire broke out in a building in the 100 block of West Oak Street, off Clark Street. Firefighters and police were called to the scene at 8:26 p.m. Monday, according to police.

CBS News Chicago was told the woman was helped out of the building by a witness, and she was then rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators on Tuesday were trying to figure out the cause of the fire.