Thieves target several more businesses in smash-and-grab burglaries on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police say thieves who burglarized five businesses earlier this month have struck several more on the city's South and Southwest Sides. The latest happening just this weekend.

The burglaries happened during the early morning hours in Chinatown, Bridgeport, Garfield Ridge, and West Elsdon.

Police say in each incident, three suspects would throw an object through the glass door of the business and take property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

· 2100 block of South China Place on June 09, at 5:00 a.m.

· 900 block of West 35th Street on June 09, at 5:15 a.m.

· 900 block of West 31th Street on June 09, at 5:30 a.m.

· 4200 block of West 55th Street on June 09, at 5:53 a.m.

· 4700 block of West 63rd Street on June 15, at 5:16 a.m.

· 5200 block of South Archer Avenue on June 17, at 4:30 a.m.

· 7100 block of West Archer Avenue on June 17, 4:56 a.m.

· 4300 block of West 51st Street on June 17, 4:20 a.m.

· 7000 block of South Pulaski Avenue on June 17, 4:30 a.m.

· 7000 block of South Pulaski Avenue on June 17, 2:33 a.m.

· 6800 block of South Pulaski Avenue on June 18, 4:06 a.m.

The suspects were described as African American males between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, between 18 to 35 years old. One of the suspects was wearing black hoodie, blue sweatpants, red gym shoes, another was wearing white gym shoes, and a black sweatshirt had a letter "R" imprinted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.