Sky-Fever rematch becomes hottest ticket in WNBA as demand soars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday night's game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever is leading to another surge in ticket sales, making it the highest-demand WNBA game of the season.

Ticketing technology company Logitix said the average ticket price for the game is $385.71, by far the highest price for WNBA game this season as fans flock to see stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark face off on the court again.

That tops the $280.43 average ticket price the last time the Sky and Fever faced off in June.

All five of the top WNBA average ticket prices this season have been games featuring either the Sky and/or the Fever, according to Logitix.

For two sisters whose dream has been to see Reese play in person, their dream comes true Friday night.

Jade and Joy Lee, 12 and 11, set up a lemonade stand in Roseland on Tuesday to try to raise $700 to buy tickets for Friday night's "Barbie Night" game between the Sky and the Fever.

Now they have even more tickets.

The Sky's new mascot, Skye the Lioness, paid them a visit, and made a special delivery, surprising them with tickets to the big game.

On Tuesday, philanthropist Early Walker gave Joy and Jade $2,000 for tickets, along with a limousine ride to and from the game, and dinner at a restaurant.