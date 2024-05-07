Sky clobber New York Liberty in last preseason game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Sky took on the New York Liberty in their final preseason game Tuesday night.

Rookie Kamilla Cardoso was not on the court – as she is out four to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

But there was plenty of action just the same. Marina Mabrey was gunning from deep and had a game-high 20 points.

Angel Reese had 13 points and five rebounds, and the Sky gave New York the business – with a 48-point mollywhopping. The final score was 101-53.

Sky guard Dana Evans explained the strategy on the court.

"We started getting stops, and then we can get out and transition. We don't really want to just play five-on-five the whole time. So if we can get out and transition, that's the best for us," she said. "And we watched film on our last preseason game, and we saw areas where we could have been better at, and I think we were a lot better today in those areas."

The Bears' Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen were all in the stands at the game.