Pepper-spraying at dueling Mideast rallies in Chicago area leads to hate crime charges

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing aggravated battery and hate crime charges, accused of pepper-spraying pro-Palestinian protesters and police officers during dueling rallies for Israel and Palestinians on Sunday in Skokie.

Zevulen Ebert, 33, of Skokie, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and two counts of felony hate crime charges, Skokie police said.

The incident happened Sunday in the 3400 block of Touhy Avenue, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied outside an event in support of Israel.

Cook County prosecutors said, around 6:05 p.m., Ebert was standing in front of a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, waving an Israeli flag, and accusing Palestinians of killing babies, when someone ran up behind him and tried to grab the flag.

After a brief argument, Ebert then pulled out a canister of pepper spray, and sprayed the protesters, as well as Chicago police officers who were in the crowd. Prosecutors said Ebert then gave the middle finger to Palestinian supporters.

Prosecutors said the incident was recorded on multiple cameras.

Ebert was granted pretrial release at his first court appearance on Wednesday. Prosecutors did not seek to have him held in custody.

In another incident during the demonstration, multiple people "confronted" a person in the Lincolnwood Town Center mall across the street, police said. That person then pulled out a firearm and shot it into the air. No one was injured.

The person who fired the weapon was immediately taken into custody, but Monday afternoon police said Cook County prosecutors declined to file felony charges. Police said the 39-year-old man lives in Chicago and has a valid concealed carry license. He has been released from custody.

New video showed what happened before the gun was pulled. The man was seen getting out of his car and chasing a woman. When pro-Palestinian demonstrators noticed, they surrounded him. That's when the man pulled out his gun, which he was licensed to carry, and fired. Police were then seen with their guns drawn.

That man will not face charges.

Police said, in another incident, a person was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run. That person was released from the scene and not transported for medical care.