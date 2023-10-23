Dueling rallies for Israel and Palestine held in Skokie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were dueling rallies in Skokie Sunday, with one showing solidarity with Israel and another protesting the country's actions in Gaza.

The event in support of Israel, organized by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, took place inside Ateres Ayala while a pro-Palestinian protest took place outside. Lincolnwood Police say about 200 people showed up to the outdoor event.

They say the ultimate goal of the pro-Israel event is to encourage a peaceful coexistence when it comes to multiple faith-based groups.

"As people of faith, we all preach a message, and hopefully we preach a message of peace, and we need to encourage peaceful coexistence regardless of what our religious background is," said Justin Kron with Hope In The Holy Lands. "We live in a country where there is supposed to be plurality of beliefs and that we're united together, especially in times of pain and suffering and tragedy. So that's why we are here tonight."

Those outside supporting Palestine also spoke about their reason for their protest.

"The reason why we decided to come here today is in response to the rally in there," said Harem Abudayyeh, national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. "But we're here to say that the folks over there, the zionist organizations that are running that rally, if in this day in age, right now, today in history, if you're doing a rally in support of Israel, essentially you're doing a rally in support of war crimes, in support of genocide, in support of the killing of Palestinian people."

Skokie Police were at the event to make sure the dueling rallies remained peaceful.

Lincolnwood Police say during the event, multiple people "confronted" a person in the Lincolnwood Town Center mall across thes treet from the event. That person then pulled out a firearm and shot it into the air. No one was injured.

The person who fired the weapon was immediately taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.

Police say in a separate incident, a person was strick by a vehicle in a hit-and-run. That person was released from the scene and not transported for medical care.

That incident is also under investigation by Lincolnwood Police.