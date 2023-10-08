Skokie man charged with robbery in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing another man in Niles back in August.
Chicago police arrested 38-year-old Luke Wood of Skokie Saturday, in the 2600 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan, Illinois.
Police said he was identified as the suspect who, on Aug. 30, around 11:41 a.m., implied that he had a firearm and took property from a 32-year-old man, in the 6400 block of West Touhy Avenue.
Wood was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery with an indication of a firearm.
He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Sunday.
