Six people rushed to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash in Back of the Yards that reportedly involved a prom limo.

The crash happened at 51st Street and Ashland Avenue.

It was not immediately learned how many cars were involved, but there were a total of 14 people in each of the vehicles in total.

Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, two were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, and two were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. The other eight declined medical treatment.