Six people rushed to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash in Back of the Yards that reportedly involved a prom limo.

The crash happened at 51st Street and Ashland Avenue.

It was not immediately learned how many cars were involved, but there were a total of 14 people in each of the vehicles in total.

Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, two were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, and two were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. The other eight declined medical treatment.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 8:34 PM

