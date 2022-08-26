Six people rushed to hospital from scene of crash in Englewood

Violent crash at 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people – including two children – were hospitalized late Friday after a serious crash at the busy intersection of 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood.

Two vehicles were spotted at the scene. A maroon vehicle was smashed a Kennedy-King College campus building, while a blue vehicle was seen in the intersection.

The Fire Department reported two children were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, two adults to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and two more adults to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A seventh person declined to be taken to the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.