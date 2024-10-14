Watch CBS News
Signs of the 2024 Chicago Marathon

By Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

Girl spots her mom running Chicago Marathon
Girl spots her mom running Chicago Marathon 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) — The runners were not the only stars of the 2024 Chicago Marathon on Sunday. 

The creative signs lining the city streets helped cheer on and motivate the athletes. Here are some of this year's best signs! 

Taking first place, a slight jab at the city's beloved CTA...

ac43b575-9388-4a0e-817b-f703419fd23f.jpg

Runner Amy was cheered on by this spirited dog, "Woof Woof." 

f7af4b96-79b8-46e9-a938-f9d1069da564.jpg

This creative marathon fan knows how to get the Swifties moving with her sign, "Run like there are Taylor Swift tickets at the end." 

bb617d5c-9b56-44e8-9d22-125d8270298f.jpg

A little marathon happiness at the 10-mile-mark. 

da9e8892-3faf-468e-8959-ef626db0b833.jpg

Runner Elana had a pretty spirited entourage! "You're doing amazing sweetie." 

3c55b663-9d82-418d-8f29-63a189dfbc74.jpg

This one speaks for itself, always good to have a confidence boost on the sidelines. 

42feecc7-1039-4289-9054-ece67121e32a.jpg

A girl cheering on her mom with a "go mom, beat Sherman" sign was the most heartwarming moment captured on camera. It is not clear who Sherman is, compared to this mom he did not stand a chance. 

