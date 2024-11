Showers and thunderstorms Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm and humid air has moved into Chicagoland.

Rain Monday morning will be light to moderate until a brief break in the early afternoon. Heavy showers and thunderstorms move in Monday evening into the overnight hours.

Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Election Day will be windy and wet with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain clears on Wednesday with temperatures dropping to the 50s.