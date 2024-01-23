Shots fired at teenage armed robbery suspect on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was in police custody Tuesday afternoon, hours after a shootout at a Mexican restaurant in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said on Monday night, the teen entered Taco Burrito King - at 5413 W. Belmont Ave. off Long Avenue – and held up the restaurant at gunpoint. He demanded proceeds from the register, police said.

The clerk behind the register complied, but the teen was confronted by a man in the restaurant who was a licensed concealed carry holder, police said.

This man took out a gun and shot at the teen – but missed, police said.

The teen left the restaurant and drove off in a black sport-utility vehicle, but crashed half a mile to the south near Diversey and Long avenues, police said. He tried to flee the scene, but was apprehended by officers, police said.

A gun was recovered.

The teen was taken to Community First Hospital with a graze wound, police said. Police initially said the teen suffered the wound during the armed robbery, but later clarified that he did not.

Police did not specify where they believed the teen suffered the graze gunshot wound. But they said he was in fair condition at the hospital, where he was being held in police custody.

No one else was injured. Area 5 detectives are investigating.