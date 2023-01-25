Watch CBS News
Police searching for gunman after shots fired at officers in Jefferson Park

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at officers in Jefferson Park.

Police confirmed someone in a black Audi fired shots at a patrol car in the 5400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue just before 3:40 a.m.

Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured.

Police said that Audi matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side of the city just hours earlier.

Around 10 p.m., a suspect in a black car fired shots at a man driving in the North Park neighborhood, near Foster and St. Louis.

Shots shattered a glass panel at a nearby bus shelter. 

The victim told police it happened after he noticed that car was following him.

Several shell casings were found on the ground and a witness CBS 2 he heard at least 10 shots.

No injuries were reported. 

First published on January 25, 2023 / 5:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

