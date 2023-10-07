Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired at CPD officers on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police officers were shot at Saturday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said around 12:56 a.m. officers were on routine patrol when they saw a male offender shooting in the intersection of the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue in Little Village.

That offender was immediately placed into custody and a rifle and handgun were recovered at the scene.

Officers then heard more gunshots fired and took cover.

No injuries were reported. Officers did not return gunfire, police said.

Area Four detectives continue to investigate the incident. No further information was available.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 8:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.