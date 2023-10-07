Shots fired at CPD officers on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police officers were shot at Saturday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said around 12:56 a.m. officers were on routine patrol when they saw a male offender shooting in the intersection of the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue in Little Village.

That offender was immediately placed into custody and a rifle and handgun were recovered at the scene.

Officers then heard more gunshots fired and took cover.

No injuries were reported. Officers did not return gunfire, police said.

Area Four detectives continue to investigate the incident. No further information was available.