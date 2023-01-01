Shootout during attempted burglary at Wicker Park business leaves 2 wounded
CHICAGO(CBS) – Two men are wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect during an attempted break-in at a Wicker Park business.
Police said around 3:21 a.m., an unknown suspect tried to break into a business with a handgun, in the 2100 block of West Division Street, when he exchanged fire with two victims.
The suspect left the business and fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.
Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital with one in good condition and the other in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
