Shooting wounds man, 61, and boy, 16, in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and a 16-year-old boy were shot and wounded Friday evening in Back of the Yards.

At 7:23 p.m., the teen and the 61-year-old man were standing in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street when someone shot them both, police said.

The older man was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The teen was shot in the right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.