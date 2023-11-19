Man charged with shooting another man outside Chicago migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with shooting another man outside a migrant shelter in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Cleber Fernandez, 26, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery. Police said he was identified as the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the 6400 block of South University Avenue on Friday.

Prosecutors said the two got into a fight on the morning of the shooting, and around 7:40 p.m., the victim met friends at a park at 64th and University, when Fernandez walked up, and they got into another argument.

Fernandez then pulled out a gun, shot the victim in the stomach, and fled the scene. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

The shooting happened in the park outside a city-run migrant shelter at the former Wadsworth Elementary School.

Witnesses gave police a description of the shooter, and officers found him a short time later in the parking lot of an Aldi at 66th and Cottage Grove.

Although neither police nor prosecutors specifically said either Fernandez or the victim are migrants, a police arrest report lists both Fernandez's and the victim's address as the Wadsworth shelter.

Fernandez was ordered detained as he awaits trial. He is being held at the Cook County Jail and is due back in court on Wednesday.