At least one person wounded in shooting outside mini-mart in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon outside a mini-mart in far north suburban Beach Park.

The incident happened outside Hoeksema's Mini-Mart Beer & Liquor, at Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.

A car pulled up and the occupant or occupants fired at someone exiting the store. That person apparently returned fire.

At least one person in the car was wounded.

The car sped off east on Wadsworth Road after the shooting, only to stop about a mile away.

At least two dozen evidence markers were spotted at the scene as investigators from the Lake County Sheriff's office investigated. Shattered glass was also seen outside the mini-mart.

Further details were not immediately available.