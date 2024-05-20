Shooting reported on Illinois expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting was reported on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

Just before midnight, Illinois State Police responded to the northbound lanes at 31st Street.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition after reporting he had been shot on the expressway.

A car with a bullet hole was located outside of a nearby McDonald's. It appears the driver pulled into the parking lot for assistance.

All lanes have reopened.