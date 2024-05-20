Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting reported on Illinois expressway

By Elyssa Kaufman, Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A shooting was reported on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight. 

Just before midnight, Illinois State Police responded to the northbound lanes at 31st Street. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition after reporting he had been shot on the expressway. 

A car with a bullet hole was located outside of a nearby McDonald's. It appears the driver pulled into the parking lot for assistance. 

All lanes have reopened.   

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 5:16 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.