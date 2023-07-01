Watch CBS News
2 men shot outside sports bar in unincorporated Wheeling Township

Uni. WHEELING TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) – Two men were hurt after being shot outside a sports bar in unincorporated Wheeling Township Early Saturday morning.

Cook County Sheriff's police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the bar, located in the 1200 block of West Rand Road.

Officers learned that the two victims, 29 and 35, were shot upon arriving at the scene.

Both were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 708-865-4896. 

