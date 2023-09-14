Watch CBS News
ISP investigating shooting on I-57 near Halsted; no injuries reported

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Investigation underway into shooting on I-57 near Halsted
Investigation underway into shooting on I-57 near Halsted 00:13

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating after shots were fired on I-57 Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the southbound lanes near Halsted just before 9 p.m.

ISP said at least three bullet holes were found inside a car.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 1 by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 7:19 AM

