ISP investigating shooting on I-57 near Halsted; no injuries reported
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating after shots were fired on I-57 Wednesday night.
The shooting happened in the southbound lanes near Halsted just before 9 p.m.
ISP said at least three bullet holes were found inside a car.
No injuries were reported.
Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 1 by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
