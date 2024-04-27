Watch CBS News
Shooting on Chicago Skyway leaves 1 person hospitalized, ISP says

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was hospitalized following a shooting on the Chicago Skyway early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police say troopers responded to the report of an expressway shooting just after 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-90 at North Avenue.

One occupant in the victim's car was taken to an area hospital with injuries. ISP did not provide the age and gender of the victim.

The roadway was shut down and reopened at approximately 4:40 a.m.  

No further information was immediately available.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 7:24 AM CDT

