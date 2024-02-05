Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting leaves man critically wounded on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the back and critically wounded after a quarrel with another man in the Hermosa neighborhood Monday evening.

The shooting took place at 6:25 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Armitage Avenue, west of Pulaski Road.

The 37-year-old victim got into a quarrel with the shooter, who took out a gun and fired in the victim's direction, police said.

The victim was shot once in the back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooter fled north from the scene, police said.

No one was in custody Monday night. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 8:40 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.