Shooting leaves man critically wounded on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the back and critically wounded after a quarrel with another man in the Hermosa neighborhood Monday evening.

The shooting took place at 6:25 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Armitage Avenue, west of Pulaski Road.

The 37-year-old victim got into a quarrel with the shooter, who took out a gun and fired in the victim's direction, police said.

The victim was shot once in the back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooter fled north from the scene, police said.

No one was in custody Monday night. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.