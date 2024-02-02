Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves man wounded in Chicago's River North neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded in busy River North late Friday afternoon.

At 4:55 p.m., the 47-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East Grand Avenue, near Rush Street, when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Further details on what happened were not immediately available.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 6:17 PM CST

