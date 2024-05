CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in a home in the Ashburn neighborhood.

At 4:34 p.m., the 54-year-old man was in a home in the 3800 block of West 85th Street when he was shot in the chest, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody Friday night. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.