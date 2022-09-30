Man, 18, in custody for shooting, killing man in Joliet parking lot in July

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A Joliet man is in custody for shooting a man to death in a parking lot back in July.

Joliet police said Marquis Johnson, 18, was taken into custody on three counts of first-degree murder following an investigation.

He was identified as the suspect who shot and killed Jaron Lymon, 35, in the Credit Clique and Suites parking lot, at 1308 West Jefferson Street.

On July 31 around 1:59 a.m., Police responded after overhearing gunfire and being flagged down by a person from the parking lot.

Officers arrived and located Lymon with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

Joliet police detectives launched an investigation into the incident and later identified Johnson as a suspect in the homicide.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Johnson on Aug. 26 with a Will County Judge issuing a bail of $1.5 million to the arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, Johnson was taken into custody at a residence in Lithonia, Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on three counts of first-degree murder.

"We at the Joliet Police Department wish to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Jaron Lymon. I'm extremely proud of our Investigations Division for aggressively tracking down this cold-blooded killer. Thank you to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their vital assistance in this case," said Joliet Police Chief William Evans

Johnson was transported to the Dekalb County Jail in Decatur, Georgia where he is currently being held while awaiting extradition to Joliet.