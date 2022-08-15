Shooting in Albany Park alley leaves three injured, including one in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in an Albany Park alley leaving three men injured, including one in critical condition.
Authorities said it happened just after 2:00 Monday afternoon in the 5000 block of North Troy in Albany Park. A 32-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a 24-year-old were all standing in an alley when they were hit by "an unknown offender."
The 32-year-old was taken to Swedish Hospital and his condition is stable. The 19-year-old male was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and his condition is also stable. The 24-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he's in critical condition.
Police said Area Five detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
