Shooting in Albany Park alley leaves three injured, including one in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in an Albany Park alley leaving three men injured, including one in critical condition. 

Authorities said it happened just after 2:00 Monday afternoon in the 5000 block of North Troy in Albany Park. A 32-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a 24-year-old were all standing in an alley when they were hit by "an unknown offender."

The 32-year-old was taken to Swedish Hospital and his condition is stable. The 19-year-old male was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and his condition is also stable. The 24-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he's in critical condition. 

Police said Area Five detectives are investigating. No one is in custody. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 6:17 PM

