Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting on I-94 near 130th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating after a person was shot on I-94 Saturday afternoon.

ISP District Chicago responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. on I-94 near 130 Street.

The person was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Around 12:34 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-94 near 130th Street were closed for the investigation.

All traffic is diverted off at 130th Street eastbound.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.