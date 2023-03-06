Woman fatally shot at Motel 6 in Glenview
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person has been arrested after a woman was found shead dead in a motel in a north suburb.
Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Glenview Police found 27-year-old Aliyaha Frierson shot in a Motel 6 near Milwaukee and the Tri-State Tollway.
Officers tried saving her life, but she died at the scene.
Officers took a person of interest into custody without incident, and a firearm was recovered.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.