Woman fatally shot at Motel 6 in Glenview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person has been arrested after a woman was found shead dead in a motel in a north suburb.

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Glenview Police found 27-year-old Aliyaha Frierson shot in a Motel 6 near Milwaukee and the Tri-State Tollway.

Officers tried saving her life, but she died at the scene.

Officers took a person of interest into custody without incident, and a firearm was recovered.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.