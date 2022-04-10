1 dead, 5 wounded after shooting at gathering in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) – one person is dead and five others wounded in a shooting during a gathering in South Elgin early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:59 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Congdon Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found five people with injuries who were then transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

#BREAKING 1 person is dead and 5 others hurt after a shooting at an Elgin gathering at the Blackhawk Apartments. Elgin police officers found 5 people injured. The 6th person self-transported to a local hospital. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fI8LY0SxZn — Shardaa Gray (@ShardaaGrayTV) April 10, 2022

Officers were later notified of a sixth person with injuries that self-transported to a local hospital also in unknown condition.

Initial reports say several people were gathering at a residence where the victims were struck by gunfire. One man has since died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld and will be released by the Kane County Coroner's Office pending an autopsy, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 847-289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.