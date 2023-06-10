Police responding after 4 shot during funeral procession in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police are responding after a shooting in Oak Park Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Madison Street as part of a funeral procession, according to police.

Preliminary information says four people were shot.

Police say the incident is believed to be targeted amongst members of the procession without any impact to bystanders.

Madison is closed in both directions for investigation.

No further information was immediately.