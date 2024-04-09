Shooting on Chicago's North Side leaves one man dead, one wounded

One man dead in shooting on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man was killed and another was wounded near the Morse Avenue Red Line stop in Rogers Park Tuesday.

The shooting happened in broad daylight at 11:16 a.m., in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue.

Police said the two men, ages 33 and 41, were standing outside when someone walked up and shot them both.

The 41-year-old man was shot in the back and was shot in the back and was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in good condition. But the 33-year-old man, who was also shot in the back, died at the same hospital.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.