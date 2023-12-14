Shooting between two cars causes schools to go on 'secure' status in Chicago suburb

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired between two cars in Des Plaines Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of the 2000 block of East Touhy Avenue.

Officers responded to the area just after 8 a.m. where it was reported that two cars, one white-colored and the other silver/tan-colored, were involved in a shooting. The make and models of the cars are unknown.

Initial reports say the cars were traveling on Touhy Avenue when shots were fired. However, it is not clear if shots were fired from one or both cars.

The incident continued as the vehicles traveled into the residential neighborhood north of the 2000 block of East Touhy Ave. Both cars fled the area before police arrived. No injuries were reported.

The shooting led to two local schools - Orchard Place Elementary School and Iroquois Community School - being placed in a "secure" status. Classes continued inside the school, but no one was allowed to enter or leave until around 9:15 a.m. when the status was lifted.

DPPD says the incident appeared to be isolated with no threat to the public or the area schools.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391-5400.