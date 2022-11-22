Shooting leaves teenage girl wounded near 95th Street CTA Red Line terminal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded Tuesday evening outside the 95th Street Red Line terminal along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

At 4:35 p.m., the 16-year-old girl was shot in the right leg on the sidewalk, police said.

Initial reports indicated the shooting may have started with an incident at the McDonald's at 36 W. 95th St., which may have spilled out to the nearby bus depot.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

There was no word of any service interruption on the Red Line, but southbound Lafayette Avenue was blocked off going north from 95th Street, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

The outbound Dan Ryan exit to 95th Street was also blocked.

Chicago Police on the scene in the 9400 block of S. Lafayette after a shooting near the 95th Street Red line CTA stop. The scene also has the OB Ryan exit to 95th Street blocked. This is a developing story. Updates at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/76EDCY6gm1 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) November 22, 2022

Less than two weeks ago, a man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in front of the same McDonald's.