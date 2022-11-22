Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting leaves teenage girl wounded near 95th Street CTA Red Line terminal

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Police investigate shooting outside 95th Street Red Line station
Chicago Police investigate shooting outside 95th Street Red Line station 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded Tuesday evening outside the 95th Street Red Line terminal along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

At 4:35 p.m., the 16-year-old girl was shot in the right leg on the sidewalk, police said.

Initial reports indicated the shooting may have started with an incident at the McDonald's at 36 W. 95th St., which may have spilled out to the nearby bus depot.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. 

Area Two detectives are investigating.

There was no word of any service interruption on the Red Line, but southbound Lafayette Avenue was blocked off going north from 95th Street, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

The outbound Dan Ryan exit to 95th Street was also blocked.

Less than two weeks ago, a man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in front of the same McDonald's.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 5:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.