Chicago shooting leaves 2 wounded, man dead in Princeton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man died and two other people were hospitalized after being shot near a McDonalds in the Princeton Park neighborhood on Thursday.

The victims, a 27-year-old man, 29-year-old man, and a 49-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of 95th Street when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm in serious condition.

Chopper 2 spotted police taping off an area of the sidewalk near the intersection of 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue in front of the restaurant, which is just west of the 95th Street Red Line stop.

Chopper 2 saw westbound traffic was blocked on 95th Street and eastbound traffic was still moving.

Area Two detectives are investigating.