Shooting leaves 3 men wounded on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were shot Tuesday evening in the North Lawndale neighborhood near Douglass Park.

At 6:08 p.m., the men were on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Whipple Street, between Fillmore Street and Roosevelt Road, when a white vehicle pulled up. Someone inside pointed a gun and shot them all.

One man, 29, was shot in the arm and foot and was reported in serious condition; another, 31, was shot multiple times in the arm and was in serious condition; and the third, 58, was shot in the leg and chest and was in fair condition.

All were being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital Tuesday night.

Late Tuesday, no one was in custody. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.