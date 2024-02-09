Watch CBS News
$15,000 reward for info on Chicago shooting that killed 18-year-old

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Crime Stoppers offered a $15,000 reward for help solving a deadly shooting.

Frandys Avila, 18, was shot and killed back on Dec. 9, 2023, just before 9 p.m. near 60th and Laflin in West Englewood. The shooting happened after Avila began following a minivan that had struck the car he was driving.

After Avila pulled up alongside the minivan, someone inside shot and killed him. Police believe it was possibly a Chrysler Town & Country with a model year between 2008 and 2016.

The car also had damage from the crash to the front driver side and a broken driver side door window from the shooting.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 5:12 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

